Salman Khan’s Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma Set for Bollywood Debut
The superstar confirmed the news on social media and welcome Aayush, who is married to Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan, to the world of films.
Image Courtesy: Aayush Sharma Twitter
After rounds of speculations around Aayush Sharma's Bollywood debut, star Salman Khan has finally revealed that his brother-in-law would enter the showbiz industry via his production house, Salman Khan Films.
Salman confirmed the news on social media and welcomed Aayush, who is married to his younger sister Arpita Khan, to the world of films.
“Congrats @aaysharma Now is the time for a lot of mehnat aur lagan. Wish you all success God Bless #AayushSharma,” Salman wrote.
The film will be a love story and will be directed by debutant Abhiraj Minawala, reports TOI.
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar also extended his best wishes to “super charming” Aayush on social media and wrote: “The super talented and charming @aaysharma to be launched by @BeingSalmanKhan ....SOLID film! SUPER start! Welcome to the movies, my friend!”
Actor Varun Dhawan tweeted, “Finally!!! Wishing you all the love and luck my gym partner. Go kill it #AayushSharma I'm betting on you @aaysharma.”
Born to Congress Minister Anil Sharma in Himachal Pradesh, Aayush is the grandson of Sukhram Sharma, who was a former union communications minister in INC government.
Here are some pictures of this soon-to-be actor:
Congrats @aaysharma Now is the time for a lot of mehnat aur lagan. Wish you all success God Bless #AayushSharma— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 9, 2017
The super talented and charming @aaysharma to be launched by @BeingSalmanKhan ....SOLID film! SUPER start! Welcome to the movies my friend! pic.twitter.com/ADkWl4grwM— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 9, 2017
Finally!!! Wishing you all the love and luck my gym partner. Go kill it #AayushSharma I'm betting on you @aaysharma— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 9, 2017
July 1, 2017
July 13, 2017
August 30, 2017
June 11, 2017
