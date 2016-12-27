Salman Khan's Emotional Connect With the City of Indore

Fans of Bollywood star Salman Khan are celebrating his 51st birthday, but not many may know that the Bollywood superstar has an emotional connect with Indore in Madhya Pradesh

Salman was born on December 27, 1965 in Kalyanmad nursing home and spent his childhood days in Khan campus near Palasiya. He did his primary schooling from Scindia school in Gwalior along with his brothers Arbaaz Khan. However, he later moved to Mumbai and joined the St. Stanislaus High School.

Salman's emotional connect with Indore

A couple of years ago Salman Khan had visited Indore for the promotion of his film 'Jai Ho' and shared some of the special moments he spent in the city. In an interview then he said, "Gone are the days when there was a boy who roamed the lanes of Palasiya on his bicycle, eat kulfi and enjoy flying kites. Now the city has changed, there is no place for cycling and it is not as peaceful as it was earlier. "

He further said the house is still in Khan Place but the "boy" couldn't visit the place where he had spent his childhood. Indore has changed, he added.

Salman had also visited Indore in 2009 at the time of mayoral elections and conducted rallies in support of Congress candidate Pankaj Saghvi. He had traveled the city that time and conducted road shows covering almost half of the district.

People had then thronged in large numbers on the streets of Indore to get a glimpse of their favourite star. Pankaj, however did not win that election.