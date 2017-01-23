Bigg Boss 10: When Salman Khan's Thunder Was Stolen by His Nephew Ahil

Salman Khan is easily the star of Bigg Boss. But recently a little person stole his limelight on the sets of the reality show. Ahil Sharma, Salman Khan's nephew came to visit his uncle on the sets along with his parents Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. Needless to say all eyes were on the little one who happily went to Mamu jaan. Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar and Ganesh Hegde were also shooting with Salman for the special weekend show and they showered love on Ahil. When Jacqueline tried to hold him in her arms, he happily fiddled with the cord of her mic with an innocent smile on his face.

Salman even took him on stage during a segment and hosted a part of the show with him. He asked him whether he would like to host Bigg Boss along with him and even handed over a hand mic to him and taught him to say the opening line that he says at the beginning of every episode- as Ahil was busy playing the mic.