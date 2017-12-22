Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai But Is Also In Deep Trouble In Jaipur: Riot Report

Salman Khan's film Tiger Zinda Hai has landed in trouble in Jaipur with protesters vandalising theatres over an old clip of the actor making an alleged casteist remark.In the clip which resurfaced on social media, the actor, who has been giving a slew of interviews as a part of the promotion spree for the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed movie, had reportedly used the word "Bhangi" while discussing his dancing skills.This irked several people and also resulted in protests in Jaipur, where the film's posters were torn and theaters were vandalized to stop the screening of the movie, according to a report in ANI.The protesters alleged that Salman had insulted the Valmiki community by using "cheap language". The protests started from Ajmer and soon spread to Jaipur and Kota, leading to the cancellation of the morning shows in several cinema halls.The police remanded several people in custody.The President of the Action Committee of the community recently lodged a police complaint against the actor, demanding a strict action against him.This is the second controversy to hit the film after Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Sena (MNCS) warned cinema owners against booking all shows for Tiger Zinda Hai thereby denying slots to two Marathi films.The action thriller, which also features Katrina Kaif, marks the second installment of the Tiger franchise after the 2012-film Ek The Tiger. Both Salman and Katrina reprise their roles of intelligence agents- Tiger and Zoya. While Tiger is an Indian agent, Zoya happens to be a Pakistani spy and both travel to five different countries, fighting against the odds in order to save the nurses who’re taken hostage by ISIS in Iraq.The film is one of the biggest Bollywood releases with 5700 screens releasing it worldwide.