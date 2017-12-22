Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai To Break Box Office Records, Predict Trade Gurus

Finally... Packed morning shows greet #TigerZindaHai... Boxoffice on 🔥🔥🔥. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2017

: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who failed to enthrall his fans with Tubelight earlier this year, has bounced back strongly at the box office with his latest release Tiger Zinda Hai which received an extraordinary opening on Friday, according to trade gurus.Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action thriller is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger. It marks the return of Salman and Katrina Kaif onscreen after five years.A few morning shows of the film were however disrupted in many cinema halls across Rajasthan after members of the Valmiki community raised slogans, tore and burnt posters of the film over the alleged use of a pejorative word by Salman during a promotional event.But that did not stop Salman's fans from watching the film.Joginder Mahajan, a Delhi-based film distributor and general secretary, Motion Pictures Association, told IANS: "‘Tiger Zinda Hai' has received an extraordinary opening pan-India. The film has released in almost every screen. The seat occupancy for morning shows was about 60 to 70 per cent, which is good. It will increase in afternoon and night shows."According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai, which has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore including advertising and publicity, released in 4600 screens in India and 1100 screens abroad."Finally… Packed morning shows greet ‘Tiger Zinda Hai'. Box office on fire," Adarsh tweeted on Friday.With no other film in competition, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to break various records at the box office.