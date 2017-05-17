X

Salman Khan's Tubelight Gets Its Own Character Emoji on Twitter

IANS

Updated: May 17, 2017, 7:04 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Kabir Khan

Mumbai: Director Kabir Khan's upcoming movie Tubelight is the first Bollywood film to get an emoji on Twitter.

Kabir on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared the emoji and wrote: "Happy to announce that 'Tubelight' becomes the first Bollywood film with its own character emoji 'Tubelight'! Salman Khan."

The emoji shows Salman in his Tubelight pose, in which he is seen saluting with a shoe hanging around his neck.

Superstar Salman Khan, who is starring in the upcoming venture, too replied to Kabir and wrote: "Kabir Khan Twitter ko full light kar dega ab yeh 'Tubelight' emoji! 'Tubelight'."

The movie marks the third collaboration between Salman and Kabir, who have previously worked together in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Tubelight, which also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, will hit the screens in June 23.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 7:04 AM IST
