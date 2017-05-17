DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Salman Khan's Tubelight Gets Its Own Character Emoji on Twitter
Image: Instagram/ Kabir Khan
Mumbai: Director Kabir Khan's upcoming movie Tubelight is the first Bollywood film to get an emoji on Twitter.
Kabir on Tuesday took to Twitter, where he shared the emoji and wrote: "Happy to announce that 'Tubelight' becomes the first Bollywood film with its own character emoji 'Tubelight'! Salman Khan."
Happy to announce tht Tubelight becms the FIRST Bollywood film with its own character emoji #TubelightKiEid! @BeingSalmanKhan @TwitterIndia
— Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) May 16, 2017
The emoji shows Salman in his Tubelight pose, in which he is seen saluting with a shoe hanging around his neck.
Superstar Salman Khan, who is starring in the upcoming venture, too replied to Kabir and wrote: "Kabir Khan Twitter ko full light kar dega ab yeh 'Tubelight' emoji! 'Tubelight'."
.@kabirkhankk Twitter ko full light kar dega ab yeh #TubelightKiEid emoji! @TubelightKiEid @amarbutala @TwitterIndia https://t.co/4lsnGhXGaj
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 16, 2017
The movie marks the third collaboration between Salman and Kabir, who have previously worked together in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Tubelight, which also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, will hit the screens in June 23.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Clarke Calls Dhoni a 'Freak' After Pune Enter Final
- Tubelight First Song: Salman's Adorable Dance Moves Will Make You Groove
- New Maruti Suzuki DZire Launched at Rs 5.45 Lakh, Claims to Give 28.4 km/l
- This Photo of Katrina-Salman Will Set the Temperature Soaring
- IPL 2017: Top 5 Bowling Performances of the League So Far