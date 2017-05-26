Salman's Playful Boxing Battle With Ahil Is Oodles of Cuteness

We all have seen Ahil playing with, or rather chewing, Salman's signature bracelet or video crashing an episode of Bigg Boss 10. We believe, this tiny-tot has superpowers to turn his 'dabangg' mamu into a baby in a span of a second. While several pictures of Salman and nephew Ahil on the internet are super adorable, a recent video of the duo will give you cute-attacks.

In the video, we can see Sohail Khan holding Ahil lovingly in his arms while Salman plays and “fights” with his little munchkin. The 51-year-old actor sings the title track of Sultan while playfully fighting with Ahil. Check out the adorable video first:

Salman Khan and Ahil are the best mamu-bhanja duo in Bollywood, this video is a proof. And, we totally adore this 'Super Sharma' baby.