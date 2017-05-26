DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Salman's Playful Boxing Battle With Ahil Is Oodles of Cuteness
Image: Instagram/ Arpita Khan Sharma
We all have seen Ahil playing with, or rather chewing, Salman's signature bracelet or video crashing an episode of Bigg Boss 10. We believe, this tiny-tot has superpowers to turn his 'dabangg' mamu into a baby in a span of a second. While several pictures of Salman and nephew Ahil on the internet are super adorable, a recent video of the duo will give you cute-attacks.
In the video, we can see Sohail Khan holding Ahil lovingly in his arms while Salman plays and “fights” with his little munchkin. The 51-year-old actor sings the title track of Sultan while playfully fighting with Ahil. Check out the adorable video first:
Salman Khan and Ahil are the best mamu-bhanja duo in Bollywood, this video is a proof. And, we totally adore this 'Super Sharma' baby.
