Salman's Playful Boxing Battle With Ahil Is Oodles of Cuteness

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated: May 26, 2017, 3:36 PM IST
Salman's Playful Boxing Battle With Ahil Is Oodles of Cuteness
Image: Instagram/ Arpita Khan Sharma

We all have seen Ahil playing with, or rather chewing, Salman's signature bracelet or video crashing an episode of Bigg Boss 10. We believe, this tiny-tot has superpowers to turn his 'dabangg' mamu into a baby in a span of a second. While several pictures of Salman and nephew Ahil on the internet are super adorable, a recent video of the duo will give you cute-attacks.

In the video, we can see Sohail Khan holding Ahil lovingly in his arms while Salman plays and “fights” with his little munchkin. The 51-year-old actor sings the title track of Sultan while playfully fighting with Ahil. Check out the adorable video first:

Salman Khan and Ahil are the best mamu-bhanja duo in Bollywood, this video is a proof. And, we totally adore this 'Super Sharma' baby.

First Published: May 26, 2017, 3:30 PM IST
