Sam Smith Reveals Name of His New Single
Singer Sam Smith discloses that his new single, which is releasing on coming Friday has been titled as, Too good at goodbyes.
Los Angeles: The upcoming single by singer Sam Smith has been titled as, Too good at goodbyes.
The 25-year-old musician took to Instagram to announce the name of the song, which is set to be released this Friday.
Credit: @Sam Smith
"Too Good At Goodbyes. September 8, 2017. So excited for you to hear the new single," write Smith, alongside his picture where he can be seen giving a peek at the single's cover artwork.
Earlier, the Stay With Me singer had shared a note on social media, where he thanked his fans and followers for letting him take some time off the music scene.
"The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared and excited at the same time. I've poured my soul and heart into this record," he wrote.
Smith released his debut album, In the Lonely Hour in 2014.
