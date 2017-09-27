Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Destination Wedding To Be 3-Day Gala in Goa

My favourite pic ❤️ @koecsh @kreshabajaj @rohanshrestha @vanrajzaveri @tokala.ravi @chakrapu.madhu Thankyou A post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu made heads turn at her engagement ceremony with beau Naga Chaitanya earlier this year. The couple are now busy preparing for their wedding that has been scheduled for October 6. For the unversed, the much-in-love couple is all set to for a traditional Hindu ceremony and exchange the wedding bands as per Christian wedding rituals on October 8 in Goa. The dream-couple’s wedding will be a three-day gala at a resort in Goa and the wedding destination just adds to the craze of this most sought-after star-couple.The bride-to-be sounded upbeat in her recent interview as she talked about wedding ensembles for Hindu wedding rituals and Christian wedding ceremony. “I have given Kresha complete freedom and I’m not planning to go bridezilla on her. I trust her and know she will make me look my best. But I do know that for the South Indian ceremony I will be wearing the sari of my fiancée’s grandmother, D Rajeshwari. I wanted the outfit to be an ode to her. It will be worn with gold ornaments, including a custom-made waistband and armbands. For the Christian wedding, I’ve left it to Kresha, who gave me a fairytale lehenga for my engagement. It captured my love story,” said Samantha in a recent interview to Pune Mirror.Amidst rumors of their lavish 40-day extended honeymoon, Samantha quashed speculations and stated that the duo is busy with their work commitments for now and honeymoon will happen at the year-end, “We will fly out of the country for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. We don’t have the time now,” she was further quoted as saying by Pune Mirror.