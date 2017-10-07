A post shared by samantha ruth prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuofficiall) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

One of the most awaited weddings of this year has finally happened. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on Friday. The traditional Hindu ceremony took place in Goa in the presence of close friends and family members.Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya's father, took to Twitter to share the happiness. #chaisam happiness is now official!!"," he wrote alongside two photographs of the happy couple.While Chaitanya looked handsome in a traditional kurta pyjama, Samantha looked ethereal in a golden sari. An elated Akkineni shared some more photographs of the newly-wed couple and wrote, "Some more #chaisam happiness!! So beautiful."While a lot of small videos have surfaced on the internet from the Hindi ceremony, the couple is all set to say 'I do' in a Christian ceremony today.Earlier on Friday, Akkineni also shared a family photograph featuring Amala Akkineni, Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni alongside himself and wrote that he's waiting for Samantha to join the family soon.Samantha, who was excited for her big day, decided to share with fans some sneak peeks of their photoshoots. "I love you my forever ❤️❤️❤️ #chaysam," she wrote alongside one of the photographs.There's nothing like a happy bride and Samantha's photos prove just that.The cupid came calling for Chaitanya and Samantha on the sets of 2009 romantic-drama Ye Maaya Chesave and ever since then, there's been no looking back.