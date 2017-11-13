GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar First Look : Parineeti Chopra Looks Like an Edgy Boss Lady

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar sees the Ishaqzaade co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Pariniti reunite on screen for another intense drama.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2017, 1:07 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra has donned a new look for her upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and this is the edgiest she has ever looked. Donning a complete corporate look with a lined shirt, coat and pencil skirt, the female actor completes the look with edgy glasses and open, straightened hair.

Parineeti took to social media to share the look of Pinki and wrote, "Presenting to you the first look of Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar 🙏🙏 #NewLook #SoMuchExcitement"







Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar sees the Ishaqzaade co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Pariniti reunite on screen for another intense drama. Earlier Arjun has also shared his 'cop look' from the film.




Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film is a thrilling story between a Haryanavi cop and a corporate lady, which is all set to release next year.


