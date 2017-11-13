Sandeep Singh Biopic: Taapsee Pannu Begins Filming in Shahbad

Time to hit and set some new goals. Me n my 🏑 off to #Shahbad to join the crew #NewProject #Homeground #SandeepSinghBiopic — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 13, 2017

20 years back when I saw my father’s pictures playing hockey never thought those dormant genes in me will ever be of any use.... until now!! #FlickerSingh #HockeyTrainingBegins A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Oct 4, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Respect MY FANS 😊🙏 #BhavikaAnand Like App Contest Winner 😊🙏 A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Taapsee Pannu took the audience by surprise with her glam avatar in her recent outing Judwaa 2. The actress is now once again set to create magic on the silver screen as she starts shooting for the Sandeep Singh biopic.The film is a love story that revolves around Taapsee and Diljit, who is essaying the role of former captain of the Indian national hockey team Sandeep Singh. While the exact details aren't known, the film is set to be directed by Shaad Ali. The two actors have gone through extensive training for their hockey playing skills by strict professionals.Taapsee, on Monday, took to Twitter to share that she has left for Shahbad to join the crew of the film."Time to hit and set some new goals. Me and my 🏑 off to #Shahbad to join the crew #NewProject #Homeground #SandeepSinghBiopic," she wrote alongside a photograph of her script copy.