Sandeep Singh Biopic: Taapsee Pannu Begins Filming in Shahbad

Taapsee, on Monday, took to Twitter to share that she has left for Shahbad to shoot the film.

November 13, 2017
Taapsee Pannu took the audience by surprise with her glam avatar in her recent outing Judwaa 2. The actress is now once again set to create magic on the silver screen as she starts shooting for the Sandeep Singh biopic.

The film is a love story that revolves around Taapsee and Diljit, who is essaying the role of former captain of the Indian national hockey team Sandeep Singh. While the exact details aren't known, the film is set to be directed by Shaad Ali. The two actors have gone through extensive training for their hockey playing skills by strict professionals.

Taapsee, on Monday, took to Twitter to share that she has left for Shahbad to join the crew of the film.

"Time to hit and set some new goals. Me and my 🏑 off to #Shahbad to join the crew #NewProject #Homeground #SandeepSinghBiopic," she wrote alongside a photograph of her script copy.









