Sanjay Dutt to Akshay: Bollywood mourns Reema Lagoo's Demise

The demise of veteran actress Reema Lagoo has left the film fraternity in deep shock. From the new crop of actors to the ace ones, each has their own tale to tell in remembrance of Bollywood's most favourite mother. While Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kajol and others recently paid their last respects to the late actress, the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher expressed their grief over the loss.

Sanjay Dutt, who had worked with Lagoo in Vaastav: The Reality, issued an emotional statement that read, "I have lost a mother again today. We worked together in several movies and everytime that I worked with her I learnt something new. Her demise has left a void which is difficult to fill. May God give strength to her famil

Akshay Kumar, too, took to Twitter and recalled the time he'd worked with her. "Saddened to hear about the demise of #ReemaLagoo, had the opportunity to work with her...a fine actress and person.Prayers to the family," he wrote.

Veteran actor and Lagoo's co-star in many films, Anupam Kher, shared a video on social media platform sharing his cherished memories with the actress. "Good Bye #ReemaLagoo. Will miss you, your infectious & warm smile, your performances, your positivity. Rest in peace beautiful lady."

The likes of Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Govinda also took to Twitter to condole their favourite screen mom's sudden demise.

Reema Lagu breathed her last on May 18 at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She was 59.