Sanjay Dutt Performs Shraadh For Parents In Varanasi
Actor Sanjay Dutt performed 'shraadh' for his late parents, actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt.
Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt during Ganapati Aarti at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri, Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Varanasi: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt performed 'shraadh' (memorial ceremony) for his late parents, actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, here on Wednesday.
Sanjay flew into the temple town in a chartered plane and drove to Rani Ghat to perform the ritual, considered auspicious during the ongoing 15-day 'shraadh' period, preceeding the Navratris. Eight Brahmins performed the puja and helped him do the 'pind daan' (symbolic feeding of ancestors).
His co-star in the soon-to-be-released Bhoomi, Aditi Rao Hydari, was also present at the rituals.
Sanjay told the media that while his father, while in hospital, had expressed the wish that his shraadh be performed in Kashi, as Varanasi is historically known. "This was very important for our family," he said.
A long-time Congress MP from Mumbai, Sunil Dutt had also been a Minister in the first Manmohan Singh government before his sudden death on May 25, 2005.
Sanjay flew into the temple town in a chartered plane and drove to Rani Ghat to perform the ritual, considered auspicious during the ongoing 15-day 'shraadh' period, preceeding the Navratris. Eight Brahmins performed the puja and helped him do the 'pind daan' (symbolic feeding of ancestors).
His co-star in the soon-to-be-released Bhoomi, Aditi Rao Hydari, was also present at the rituals.
Sanjay told the media that while his father, while in hospital, had expressed the wish that his shraadh be performed in Kashi, as Varanasi is historically known. "This was very important for our family," he said.
A long-time Congress MP from Mumbai, Sunil Dutt had also been a Minister in the first Manmohan Singh government before his sudden death on May 25, 2005.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhawan to Miss First Three ODIs Against Aus; To be With Unwell Wife
- Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan's Wedding Date Has Been Finalised
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut Goes Quirky, Classy And Chic During The Film's Promotion
- My Job is to Complement Virat Kohli on the Field: Rohit Sharma
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride