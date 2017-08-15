GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sanjay Dutt Recites Shlokas in Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt has sung a few Sanskrit shlokas in his upcoming movie Bhoomi. He took precisely 60 minutes in the studio to deliver his part with no prior training.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2017, 1:09 PM IST
File Image of Sanjay Dutt/ Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt will be heard reciting a few Sanskrit shlokas in his upcoming film Bhoomi.

The untitled song is an edgy devotional number sung by Sanjay and Ajay Gogavale from the popular music duo Ajay-Atul.

The song, composed by Sachin Jigar, is inspired by maa - the divine mother of cosmos and represents the Shiv shakti concept.

Sachin Jigar said in a statement: "Sanjay Dutt is an all rounder. He can sing, act and dance effortlessly at the same time. He is a multi-tasking rockstar for us.

"He has sung a few Sanskrit shlokas and took precisely 60 minutes in the studio to deliver his part with no prior training."

The composers said they were looking to rope in an international singer like Alicia Keys to complement Sanjay's version, but due to time constraints "we couldn't".

