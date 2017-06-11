Sanjay Dutt To Play His Age In Romantic Film Malang

Mumbai: Malang may have a romantic plot, but debutante director Aarambhh Singh says he will not make Sanjay Dutt dance around trees and the actor will play his age in the movie.

Dutt has been signed on to play the lead role in the movie that will mark the directorial debut of Aarambhh, who

had worked on Bhoomi as an associate director.

"It's a romantic film with Sanjay sir but that doesn't mean I will make him run around the trees. We are not showing him as a young lover boy, he is playing around his age. Love and romance can happen at any age. We will give a new definition to love through this film," Aarambhh said.

The director says he narrated the story of Malang to the actor while they were shooting for Bhoomi.

"We only had Sanjay sir in mind for this film. In the film his character will have various shades but when he meets

a woman cop he introduces himself as a simple man," he adds.

The director says the hunt is on for the leading lady. The film which will go on floors in December will be shot mostly in Varanasi and Shimla. It will be produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar as well as Sandeep Singh and Omung's

Legend Studios.