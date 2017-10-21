Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Will Make You Hit the Gym Right Now; See Pic
Trishala's recent picture on Instagram has taken the internet by storm. The diva, who has specialized in forensic science, is giving some serious fitness goals to all her followers in the picture.
Image: Twitter/Trishala Dutt
These days star kids have become quite active on social media especially when it comes to sharing their day-to-day business- from gyming to shopping to parties- with their followers. One such is Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala, who is currently settled in New York.
The 28-year-old looks every inch phenomenal in a see-through lace maroon crop top and black bell-bottoms.
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first wife- Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996.
Check out some more pictures of Trishala here:
