Sanjay Bhansali's Padmavati Now Faces Backlash from Hindu Sena

After being assaulted by Karni Sena in Rajasthan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Padmavati is now facing backlash from Hindu Sena. Mahakaal Sena and Rajput Samaj have organised a protest at the collectorate in Dholpur, Rajasthan, against portrayal of Padmavati in Sanjay Bhansali's upcoming film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his crew were reportedly assaulted by members of the Karni Sena over alleged distortion of facts in Padmavati. The incident reportedly occurred on January 27, during the film’s shooting in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort. Following the assault, Bhansali cancelled the shooting in Jaipur and issued a statement clarifying that there are no objectionable scenes between Rajput queen and Allauddin Khilji in the film.

While the entire Bollywood came in support of Bhansali, the political groups in Rajasthan are now voicing protest against the filmmaker's vision of Padmavati.

Padmavati, is a fictionalised account of the life of Rani Padmini, a legendary queen mentioned in Padmavat and 1303 siege of the Chittor fort in Rajputana by Alauddin Khilji, the Turkic ruler of the Delhi Sultanate. According to Padmavat, Khilji led the invasion motivated by his desire to capture the beautiful queen Rani Padmini, the wife of Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, the ruler of Mewar. However, Rani Padmini sacrificed herself even before Khilji could enter her fort.