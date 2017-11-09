Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Vision of Padmavati Must Be Trusted: Arjun Kapoor

This is my tribute to the sacrifice, valour and honour of Rani Padmavati! – Sanjay Leela Bhansali @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor https://t.co/RfxgTzFtch — Padmavati (@FilmPadmavati) November 8, 2017

Yet again a man has to justify creativity because politics & propaganda creates an ugly environment. He’s a fantastic filmmaker his vision must be trusted. I’m sure Rani Padmavati & her story will be depicted with respect by him & @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor https://t.co/o8qCu7Rfe6 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

: Actor Arjun Kapoor has come out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose magnum opus Padmavati is in trouble even before its release, saying the people need to have faith in the director's vision.Bhansali released a video statement on the film's official Twitter account yesterday calling the Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh starrer his tribute to the "sacrifice, valor and honor" of Rani Padmavati.Arjun defended the filmmaker in his tweet, "Yet again a man has to justify creativity because politics and propaganda create an ugly environment. "He's a fantastic filmmaker his vision must be trusted.I'm sure Rani Padmavati and her story will be depicted with respect by him (and the actors)."In his video appeal, Bhansali said rumors about a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati (Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji.Various Rajput groups have accused the director of distorting historical facts.