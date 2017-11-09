GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Vision of Padmavati Must Be Trusted: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun defended the filmmaker in his tweet, Yet again a man has to justify creativity because politics and propaganda create an ugly environment.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2017, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Vision of Padmavati Must Be Trusted: Arjun Kapoor
Arjun defended the filmmaker in his tweet, Yet again a man has to justify creativity because politics and propaganda create an ugly environment.
Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor has come out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose magnum opus Padmavati is in trouble even before its release, saying the people need to have faith in the director's vision.

Bhansali released a video statement on the film's official Twitter account yesterday calling the Deepika Padukone-Shahid Kapoor-Ranveer Singh starrer his tribute to the "sacrifice, valor and honor" of Rani Padmavati.




Arjun defended the filmmaker in his tweet, "Yet again a man has to justify creativity because politics and propaganda create an ugly environment. "He's a fantastic filmmaker his vision must be trusted.

I'm sure Rani Padmavati and her story will be depicted with respect by him (and the actors)."




In his video appeal, Bhansali said rumors about a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati (Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji.

Various Rajput groups have accused the director of distorting historical facts.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES