Saqib Saleem Doing 'Ryan Reynolds Deadpool Workout' for Race 3

: Actor Saqib Saleem says he has started doing the "Ryan Reynolds Deadpool workout" for his upcoming film Race 3.Though the details of his character have been kept under wraps, the actor is undergoing intense fitness training to get into shape for his role."I train for about two hours a day. It starts with stretching leading to cardio and then hitting the weights. In the end, I finish with some core training. Besides this, I throw in some yoga at least twice a week to keep the body flexibility intact."I have started this new workout called 'Ryan Reynolds Deadpool workout', which is like really difficult. But I'm sure it will get me the desired result," Saqib said in a statement.He has joined superstar Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez for the third instalment of the hit franchise.On sharing the screen space with Salman for the first time, he said: "Salman 'bhai' has always been a huge inspiration. I have always looked up to him, so I am really looking forward to do a film with him and share the screen space with him. But I don't look at it as pressure."In fact, I feel blessed to be working alongside him in a film and see it as an opportunity to learn and become better. It will be super fun."I have met him a couple of times over the years and he has always been very supportive and encouraging. I will get to know him more once we start shooting. So, can't wait to start this 'race'."Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 is expected to go on floors soon.