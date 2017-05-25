Saqib Saleem Isolated Himself To Understand His Character For Dobaara: See Your Evil

Saqib Saleem has always been known for his consistent performances on screen. The actor is now set to make his debut in the horror genre with Dobaara: See Your Evil. The film is an official adaptation of Hollywood movie Oculus and has Saqib sharing the screen space with his real-life sibling Huma Qureshi for the very first time.

In the film, Saqib plays a character who has been kept in a Juvenile prison under false accusations for 12 years. He is a man of few words. While we know Saqib in real life is a happy go lucky, jovial guy but in order to adapt to this character, he spent a great deal of time to research and work on his understanding of the character.

The actor isolated himself from everyone by locking himself in his house for days to understand the pain of the character. When asked about his isolation exercise, Saqib said, "Empathy is important when you are an actor. Empathy for the character you're playing. The experience helped me be true to Kabir, the character. But also it scared me at a human level that it's so difficult to just be comfortable with one's self. It helped me understand myself better".