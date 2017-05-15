X

Saqib Saleem Surprises Mother Amid Dobara: See Your Evil Promotions

News18.com

Updated: May 15, 2017, 12:37 PM IST
Saqib Saleem Surprises Mother Amid Dobara: See Your Evil Promotions
Image: Instagram/ Huma Qureshi

Actor Saqib Saleem is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming horror film Dobaara: See Your Evil which is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie Oculus. He will be seen sharing screen space with his sister Huma Qureshi for the first time ever. The film is all set to release on June 2 and promotions for the film are in full-swing.

Saqib is very close to his mother and on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actor planned a rather special gift for his mother. Taking time out of his hectic schedule, Saqib flew down to Delhi to meet his mother and surprised her. The actor had informed his mother of his absence, but with a little help from his extended family, he organised a little gathering for his mother.

"There is nothing more special than your mother's hug. I hadn't seen her in a while and was missing her so just thought it would be nice to go spend time with her. The icing on the cake was the Biryani she made for me", Saqib said.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 12:37 PM IST
