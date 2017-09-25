Sara Ali Khan Been Throwing Tantrums On Kedarnath Sets? Producer Clarifies
The film Kedarnath marks a reunion of Sushant with Abhishek, who previously directed the actor in Kai Po Che!.
Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut has been in news for quite some time now and when the diva is ready to showcase her acting skills opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, rumours of her throwing tantrums on sets have started making headlines.
There have been reports of Sara, who is the daughter of ex-couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, being fussy about her looks and make up in the upcoming movie, which is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. However, in an interview with DNA, the film's producer Arjun N Kapoor, refuted all such rumours, saying she is a "director’s actor".
"Sara completely follows the vision that Abhishek Kapoor has for her and her character in the film. I guess, that’s the reason why she chose the best from the many offers that we know were coming her way. These reports are not just incorrect, but also malicious towards our young actress who is extremely professional. Sara is giving her 100 per cent to the film," Kapoor was quoted as saying by DNA.
Kapoor, who is currently in Kedarnath where the film is being shot, said this might be Sara's first project, but she knows how things work in the industry.
"Sara is a beautiful mix of innocence and talent. She is an intelligent girl, well-read and educated, she knows how the industry functions but she is not afraid to work hard and ask questions, which is just what we needed for Kedarnath. She has totally won over the crew of the film already," Kapoor had told DNA.
