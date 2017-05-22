DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Sara Ali Khan is Killing It In Her Recent Bikini Photo
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
If recent reports are anything to go by, Salman Khan is planning a big Bollywood debut for Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan in a film which also launches Aayush Sharma. While we all wait for the confirmation for Sara’s much-awaited Bollywood launch, she continues to surprise us with her latest photos.
Sara looks gorgeous as she poses in a bikini – a photo that has gone viral.
The picture was originally shared on Instagram by television producer Vikas Gupta, who is also be seen in the photo. However, the picture was deleted soon after it was uploaded.
A few weeks back, Sara's rumoured beau Harshvardhan Kapoor shared a photo of a girl with her back facing towards the camera on his Instagram account. As soon as social media users began guessing that it was Sara, the actor deleted the photo.
Recommended For You
- Moto C, Moto C Plus Unveiled: Price, Specifications and More
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi
- IPL 2017: Jos Buttler Does a Ranbir Kapoor to Celebrate Mumbai Indians Win
- Mubarakan Poster: Arjun, Anil Kapoor Promise Double Dose of Madness
- IPL 2017: Top 5 Bowling Performances of the Tournament