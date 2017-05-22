Sara Ali Khan is Killing It In Her Recent Bikini Photo

If recent reports are anything to go by, Salman Khan is planning a big Bollywood debut for Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan in a film which also launches Aayush Sharma. While we all wait for the confirmation for Sara’s much-awaited Bollywood launch, she continues to surprise us with her latest photos.

Sara looks gorgeous as she poses in a bikini – a photo that has gone viral.

The picture was originally shared on Instagram by television producer Vikas Gupta, who is also be seen in the photo. However, the picture was deleted soon after it was uploaded.

Sara Ali Khan #saraalikhan #fbsaraalikhan A post shared by 🎥ғᴜᴛᴜʀᴇ ʙoʟʟʏᴡᴏᴏᴅ♥ (@future.bollywood) on May 21, 2017 at 3:44am PDT

A few weeks back, Sara's rumoured beau Harshvardhan Kapoor shared a photo of a girl with her back facing towards the camera on his Instagram account. As soon as social media users began guessing that it was Sara, the actor deleted the photo.