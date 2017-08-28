Caught exception: read error on connection Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput To Begin Kedarnath Shoot In September - News18
1-min read

Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput To Begin Kedarnath Shoot In September

Abhishek Kapoor's next directorial Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2017, 5:33 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput To Begin Kedarnath Shoot In September
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput at Abhishek Kapoor's office in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: The shooting of Kedarnath, which features Sushant Singh Rajput and marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara, will begin on September 3 near Dehradun.

T-Series, KriArj Entertainment, Guy In The Sky Pictures in association with Balaji Motion Pictures are presenting Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor who is fondly known in the industry as Gattu.

Abhishek, who is also a producer on this film, said in a statement: "This coalition of producing partners has added tremendous value to our film, and we are grateful and excited to have their backing."

The film is a love story set against the holy temple town of Kedarnath, and the makers are hoping to release it in the summer of 2018.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said: "Kedarnath is a very prestigious film. It's a love story set in the land of Shiva, of whom, I am strong believer. My devotion towards Lord Shiva is utmost and this further makes this film very special."

Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment, described it as "a fantastic script", while Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures said: "The film is an emotional and riveting story set in India's heartland, where raw romance unfolds amidst the beauty of Kedarnath."
