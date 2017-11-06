GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath to Release In December 2018

The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, is said to be a love story that unfolds in the course of a pilgrimage.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2017, 8:29 AM IST
Image: Instagram/Sushant Singh Rajput
New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput will release on December 21, 2018.

The project is being produced by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Guy In The Sky Pictures in association with Balaji Motion Pictures. "With blessings of Shiva... Kedarnath to release on 21st Dec 2018," tweeted the official twitter handle of KriArj Entertainment.




The shooting for the film had recently been shifted to Mumbai after the completion of a month-long schedule in the holy lands of Kedarnath.

The makers of the film had last month revealed the first look of Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
