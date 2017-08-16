GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sara, Ibrahim, Karisma Join Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan For The Actor's Birthday

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who turns a year older today, decided to ring in his birthday with his near and dear ones.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2017, 11:21 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor, Yogen Shah
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who turns a year older today, decided to ring in his birthday with near and dear ones. The actor, who is currently prepping up for his upcoming film Kaalakaandi, was joined by his family members including Karisma Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal and Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim among others. While Taimur was nowhere to be seen, it seems the parents had a good time celebrating Saif's birthday.

Karisma later took to Instagram to share special moments from the celebration including the cake-cutting ceremony.

Happy birthday saifu ! #birthdayboy #happybirthday#familytime#familyfirst aboutlastnight✨

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on




She also shared photographs with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan wherein the two sisters looked absolutely gorgeous and captioned it as, "#sisterlove#sistersarethebest #aboutlastnight✨#birthdayfun."

#sisterlove#sistersarethebest #aboutlastnight✨#birthdayfun

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on




Karisma's rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal also joined the family for birthday celebrations.

saif-birthday-1Image: Yogen Shah

Sara Ali Khan arrived at the party with her brother Ibrahim. The two were dressed in their casual best.

saif-birthday-2Image: Yogen Shah

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan also made it to the celebration last night. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Kunal Khemu, looked resplendent in a blue maxi dress.

saif-birthday-3Image: Yogen Shah

