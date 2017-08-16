Sara, Ibrahim, Karisma Join Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan For The Actor's Birthday
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who turns a year older today, decided to ring in his birthday with his near and dear ones.
Image: Instagram/ Karisma Kapoor, Yogen Shah
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who turns a year older today, decided to ring in his birthday with near and dear ones. The actor, who is currently prepping up for his upcoming film Kaalakaandi, was joined by his family members including Karisma Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal and Saif's children Sara and Ibrahim among others. While Taimur was nowhere to be seen, it seems the parents had a good time celebrating Saif's birthday.
Karisma later took to Instagram to share special moments from the celebration including the cake-cutting ceremony.
She also shared photographs with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan wherein the two sisters looked absolutely gorgeous and captioned it as, "#sisterlove#sistersarethebest #aboutlastnight✨#birthdayfun."
Karisma's rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal also joined the family for birthday celebrations.
Image: Yogen Shah
Sara Ali Khan arrived at the party with her brother Ibrahim. The two were dressed in their casual best.
Image: Yogen Shah
Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan also made it to the celebration last night. The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Kunal Khemu, looked resplendent in a blue maxi dress.
Image: Yogen Shah
Image: Yogen Shah
Image: Yogen Shah
