Sarah Silverman Misses Mother on Death Anniversary

Actor Sarah Silverman has paid tribute to her mother on the second anniversary of her death.The 46-year-old actor lost her mother, Beth Ann O'Hara, two years ago when she passed away at the age of 73.Posting two throwback photos of her late mother, the "I Smile Back" star wrote on Instagram, "Two years ago today my mom left her earthly shell. I feel like I'm just beginning to understand her. She had so many struggles and over her years persevered through all of them."She was raised in a time when girls were seen and not heard and went to college to find husbands instead of themselves. But she found her voice and she found her immeasurable strength and had great years after allowing herself her full potential. And then her body was the fight and she battled for decades before that took her too. I miss you mom. You are a warrior (sic)."