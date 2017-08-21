Sarah Silverman Misses Mother on Death Anniversary
Sarah Silverman remembers her mother on her death anniversary. She also praised her for the brave woman that she was.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles: Actor Sarah Silverman has paid tribute to her mother on the second anniversary of her death.
The 46-year-old actor lost her mother, Beth Ann O'Hara, two years ago when she passed away at the age of 73.
Posting two throwback photos of her late mother, the "I Smile Back" star wrote on Instagram, "Two years ago today my mom left her earthly shell. I feel like I'm just beginning to understand her. She had so many struggles and over her years persevered through all of them.
"She was raised in a time when girls were seen and not heard and went to college to find husbands instead of themselves. But she found her voice and she found her immeasurable strength and had great years after allowing herself her full potential. And then her body was the fight and she battled for decades before that took her too. I miss you mom. You are a warrior (sic)."
The 46-year-old actor lost her mother, Beth Ann O'Hara, two years ago when she passed away at the age of 73.
Posting two throwback photos of her late mother, the "I Smile Back" star wrote on Instagram, "Two years ago today my mom left her earthly shell. I feel like I'm just beginning to understand her. She had so many struggles and over her years persevered through all of them.
"She was raised in a time when girls were seen and not heard and went to college to find husbands instead of themselves. But she found her voice and she found her immeasurable strength and had great years after allowing herself her full potential. And then her body was the fight and she battled for decades before that took her too. I miss you mom. You are a warrior (sic)."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Coach Pothas Wants Free Hand to Revive Team
- Infosys Regrets Vishal Sikka’s Resignation; Issues Statement on His Current Role, Salary
- Mahakali Actors Gagan Kang, Arijit Lavania Killed in a Road Accident
- LFW 2017: A Rainbow-clad Ranveer Singh Turns Up and Steals The Show
- Barcelona Pay Tribute to Terror Victims With Betis Victory