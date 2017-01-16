Sarath Kumar Defends Comments on Rajinikanth

Chennai: Actor-politician Sarath Kumar says his recent comments about his friend and superstar Rajinikanth have been "misinterpreted".

While speaking at the anniversary celebrations of his late friend, actor and political analyst Cho Ramaswamy's Thuglak magazine on Sunday, Rajinikanth said: "Unusual political situation prevails in the country now and I wish Cho was with us."

Rajinikanth's statement has already created an uproar in the political circuit.

When Sarath Kumar was asked by reporters to comment on Rajinikanth's statement, he said: "Even though Rajinikanth is a dear friend, a superstar and a very good human being, we can't take his opinion seriously. He will comment whenever he feels convenient. One who works for the state and understands Tamil culture is eligible to comment on the political situation."

He also said if Rajinikanth starts a political party, he will be the first to oppose him.

Even though Sarath Kumar's comment irked Rajinikanth's fans on social media, in his defence, he tweeted: "I think when an interview is given, the facts have to be published, and those who attended, reported facts and those who did not, misinterpreted."