Sargoshiyan Becomes First Bollywood Film to Have Its Premiere in Srinagar

The last one year has been extremely tough for the cops in Kashmir. Amidst the unrest, mass uprising and violence that continue to grip the Valley, a Bollywood film’s premiere was held in Srinagar. Sargoshian - which has been shot extensively in Kashmir – managed to draw a huge crowd and applause too during its premiere. Sargoshian, which has been the first Bollywood film to have had its premiere in Srinagar, claims to capture the soul and culture of Kashmir. CNN-News18’s Mufti Islah met the crew and its director Imran Khan and lead cast Inderneil Sengupta, Sara and Tom Altar and here is how they found the Valley different from the bad news it throws up.

On being asked why he opted for a message - Kashmir... Not for Terrorists - director Imran said, “This place isn’t for terrorists at all. It is a beautiful place. Allah ne itni khoobsurat zameen pe yeh hissa banaya hai. I have been coming here since 2010. And I feel so happy returning to this place even now when India and the rest of the world think it is unsafe. Honestly speaking, itna sukoon mujhe mil raha hai.”

The film also features Sara Khan as a European photographer - who is in search of solace and visits the valley to delve deeper into its history. As Sara said, the film will be different from all other projects that have been released on Kashmir so far. “This film is going to be different. We are tapping the sensitivity and emotions. We are showing the story of Kasmir and not terrorism of Kashmir.”

Tom too referred to Sargoshian as a beautiful film and not a propaganda.

The film will be released on May 19 and be screened in around 500 theatres across India.