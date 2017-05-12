Ram Gopal Varma is back with the third installment of the popular political saga Sarkaar that had kicked off in 2005. Those who have watched the trailer - which was released last month - know that the film deals with the return of Subhash Nagre (Amitabh Bachchan), who lost his sons Vishnu (Kay Kay Menon) and Shankar (Abhishek Bachchan).

While it is interesting to see that the filmmaker decided to keep both the background music and lighting similar to what we had seen in the first two films, he has also introduced several changes.

To begin with, RGV has roped in popular actors Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam in key roles.

While the film features Manoj as a rebel, Ronit plays Sarkar’s most trusted ally, which was earlier played by Chander (Ravi Kale).

But what the audience would want to focus on is the angrier role of Amitabh.

Join us as Divya Pal of News18 Movies live tweets the experience.

12:24 PM Subhash Nagre is back! Power for him comes out of respect #Sarkar3

12:26 PM Ab patthar maarogey toh keechad toh udgea: Subhas Nagre aka Big B back with powerful dialogues. #Sarkar3

12:35 PM The ageing Sarkar aka Big B exudes absolute power. There is nobody who can replace the megastar. #Sarkar,3

12:43 PM We are about 30 minutes into #Sarkar3, and @RonitBoseRoy hasnt spoken much. But his ability to show emotions through his eyes is amazing.

12:50 PM Jab take tum puri baat samajh na lo, bahar waley ko pata nahi hona chahiye tum kya soch rahe ho. Strong words continue in #sarkar3

1:21 PM Ganesh Aarti that has been sung by @SrBachchan has been shot wall. But more than that it is about Big B's voice. Soulful. #Sarkar3

1:42 PM It's interval. #Sarkar3 has been gripping, courtesy @SrBachchan's penetrating glances and strong words.

1:48 PM Okay, #Sarkar3 is beginning to get emotional. Is it even needed? Not really.

2:01 PM Yami Gautam's role so far has just been about passing glances. #Sarkar3

2:17 PM There are moments when #Sarkar3 looks stretched, boring and tired.

2:20 PM RGV loves to experiment with camera angles and it is evident in #Sarkar3. But beyond a point it gets too much.

2:21 PM Jackie Shroff’s role is totally weird. #sarkar3

2:22 PM The most memorable moments of #Sarkar3 come from none other than @SrBachchan

2:32 PM There are enough twists in the film to sustain your interest. #Sarkar3

2:37 PM The film isn't flawless. It has dull moments too. #Sarkar3

2:39 PM Amitabh Bachchan’s performance is perfect. It is aptly nuanced, layered and compelling #Sarkar3

2:40 PM The only best thing about #Sarkar3 is @SrBachchan

2:41 PM Thanks for being with us throughout the tweet review of #Sarkar3