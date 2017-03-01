Sarkar 3 Trailer: Presenting Amitabh Bachchan, the Angry Old Man

Amitabh Bachchan is back as the silent and angry Subhash Nagre aka Sarkar in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3. The actor looks quite menacing as a 'wounded lion' out there avenge the death of his younger son. The film has Amit Sadh playing Big B's grandson, Ronit Roy playing Nagre's close aid and Jackie Shroff playing the antagonist. Manoj Bajpayee teams up with RGV nearly after two decades and plays an activist in the film. Yami Gautam, Supriya Pathak and Rohini Hattangadi also feature in the trailer.

The film is the third in the Sarkar series. The first film was loosely based on Godfather and featured Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Tanisha Mukherjee and Katrina Kaif along with Big B. The second part had Aishwarya Rai playing a key role.

Directed by RGV, the film has been produced by Eros and is slated to release on April 7th in theatres.

Watch the trailer here.