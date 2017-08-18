Sasha Lane Joins the Cast of Hellboy Reboot

: Actor Sasha Lane has joined the cast of the Hellboy reboot, which will be helmed by Neil Marshall.The 21-year-old actor, who made a name for herself after making her acting debut in American Honey, will take on the role of the Irish girl that the titular comic book superhero rescued as an infant, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The plot follows Hellboy as he battles with a medieval evil wizard who is hell-bent on destroying humankind. David Harbour has already been cast as Hellboy and will be joined by Milla Jovovich, 41, as the Blood Queen and Ian McShane, 74, as Professor Broom, the scientist who adopts the titular demon child.The part of Professor Broom was originally brought to life by the late John Hurt in the Ron Perlman starring-movies Hellboy and Hellboy 2: The Golden Army.The film is expected to start shooting this September.