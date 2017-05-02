Satyajit Ray's 96th Birth Anniversary: Most Fascinating Shots From The Sets Of His Films

No one knew legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray as closely as Nemai Ghosh perhaps. Ghosh was the principal photographer on Ray's film for over thirty years. Popularly known as the 'biographer of Satyajit Ray', Nemai followed the auteur's work from 1969 onwards when he was roped in to work on the sets of 'Goopi Gayne, Bagha Bayne'.

Ghosh not only captured stills of various movies by Ray but also the filmmaker in many moods while working on a film set or for that matter of fact doing illustrations intently in his study. There are photos of Ray putting final touch of make up on Soumitra Chatterjee's face, or sitting for a chat with Sharmila Tagore in between shots.

On Ray's 96th birth anniversary, here are the most captivating photos clicked by Ghosh on various film sets of the filmmaker.