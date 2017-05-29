Saurabh Shukla's Play to Raise Funds to Educate Underprivileged Children

Bengaluru: Director-actor Saurabh Shukla's play 2 To Tango, 3 To Jive, which marked its 100th show in Mumbai earlier this month, will be staged here for a project to educate underprivileged children.

It will be performed at the annual charity show hosted by Round Table India along with Ladies Circle India through which they will be raising funds for their long term project "Freedom Through Education".

The funds raised from this event shall be used for the construction of a classroom for the Girl's Model Government School here.

Written and directed by Saurabh, the cast also includes Achint Kaur, Sadiya Siddiqui and Preeti Mamgain.

The show's producer Ashvin Gidwani, CEO, AGP World, said in a statement: "We recently did our first US tour with 2 To Tango, 3 To Jive and celebrated the 100th show to an overwhelming audience."

"I'm glad to bring this much loved play to Bengaluru for Round table India and Ladies circle India's great initiative wherein all proceeds from the show will go towards education of underprivileged children. So sit back and enjoy this refreshing experience that you will cherish at Chowdiah Hall this Saturday."

2 To Tango, 3 To Jive, a comedy drama play, revolves around Parminder Singh Sethi, a man going through a midlife crisis.

