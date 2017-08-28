Sayyeshaa Thrilled to Team up with Vijay in Junga

Actress Sayyeshaa, last seen in Tamil film Vanamagan, has signed Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Junga, to be predominantly shot in Paris."Sayyeshaa is thrilled about the film. She will be seen as a girl born and raised in Paris. We start shooting from September end," Sayyeshaa's mother said.Most of Sayyeshaa's portions will be shot in Paris.Vijay Sethupathi plays a don in the film, to be directed by Gokul. The film marks his second collaboration with Vijay after Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara."The makers really loved her performance in Vanamagan, and were on the lookout for an unusual pair for Vijay. She plays a very strong character," the mother said.