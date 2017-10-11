GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SC Bans Firecrackers During Diwali: Here's What Aamir Khan Thinks

The actor is apparently the first from the industry to comment on the ruling.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2017, 12:57 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
The Supreme Court decision of suspending the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and NCR region has left social media divided. While some are defending the burning of firecrackers in the name of tradition, others think the move will have a positive effect.

When superstar Aamir Khan visited the Capital to promote his upcoming film Secret Superstar last night, many wanted to know what he thinks of the apex court’s decision.
However, the actor made sure he did not say anything that would backfire on him.

“I celebrate Diwali every year with my family and friends. As this is the only time when we all get to meet each other. I anyway did not use to burst crackers that much. I was scared of crackers and their sound. I’m still afraid of them,” Aamir said at the launch of PVR Privilege Card here.

“But I would like to wish everyone a happy Diwali in advance. Please have a lovely Diwali and enjoy it. Be safe. It’s a time that we wish for everyone to prosper and progress. All the very best,” he added.

The actor is apparently the first from the industry to comment on the ruling.

Recently, popular Indian author and columnist Chetan Bhagat disapproved of the court's firecracker order in a series of tweets.

Slamming the top court's order, Bhagat asked, "What’s Diwali for children without crackers?"










When a Twitter user pointed out to Bhagat that bursting of crackers causes pollution, the author suggested that there were better ways to combat pollution. "It is one day of the year. Our biggest festival. Uber has saved pollution more than any ban would. Come up with innovations. Not bans," he tweeted.



