Scuffle Between Ranveer Singh's Bodyguard, Driver Interrupted Padmavati Shoot? Sanjay Leela Bhansali Denies
Ranveer Singh's driver got into a fight on the sets of Padmavati over an alleged non-payment of two month's salary.
In what could be viewed as another commentary on the state of India’s economy, a driver allegedly hasn’t been paid his salary for two months. According to Spotboye.com, actor Ranveer Singh’s driver got into a fight with his bodyguard (Ranveer’s, not the driver’s) which ended up disrupting the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which stars Ranveer, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.
Sources said that the driver got into an argument off-set with Ranveer’s personal manager over non-payment of two month’s salary, an alleged amount of Rs 85,000 (and you thought your Uber bills were expensive). The manager instead asked the bodyguard to take the driver off the premises, following which a scuffle ensued and caused such a disturbance that the shooting had to be halted.
Reportedly, the chaos only calmed when Bhansali himself came out and dispersed the crowd and stopped the fight. Subsequently, the driver, who was immediately dismissed, unsuccessfully lobbied Ranveer’s sister for his salary, and is now apparently going to the union over the non-clearance of dues.
Bhansali’s team has repudiated the reports entirely, calling them “completely ridiculous” and stating Bhansali was not present at or aware of any such incident.
"The report is ridiculous. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not even aware that something like this happened," an official statement made by Bhansali's spokesperson read.
