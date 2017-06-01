Sean Penn Spotted With Former Wife Robin Wright
Image: Reuters pictures
New York: Actor Sean Penn and his former wife and actress Robin Wright were spotted together here though it doesn't seem to be a romantic getaway.
The former couple, who divorced back in 2010, flew into JFK Airport on Tuesday morning, and walked out together. They also left in the same SUV, reports tmz.com.
The meeting seems to be more related to co-parenting.
They have 23-year-old son, Hopper, who lives here. He had opened up about a stint in rehabilitation centre. He's publicly thanked his father for helping him.
First Published: June 1, 2017, 3:59 PM IST
