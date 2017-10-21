Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar minted Rs 4.80 crore on Diwali, the makers said.The Advait Chandan directorial, which released on Thursday, revolves around a teenager named Insiya (Zaira), who dreams of becoming a famous singer and how she changes her life and the lives of everyone around her.Aamir is playing the quirky character of Shakti Kumaarr in the movie.The film received a good start on Diwali and is garnering strong word of mouth, read a statement issued on behalf of the makers.According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Secret Superstar released in 1,750 screens across India and in 1,090 screens overseas.Secret Superstar. Thursday: Rs 4.80 crore. Business should grow today (Friday)," Adarsh tweeted.The film has been backed by Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao under their banner Aamir Khan Productions along with Zee Studios.Film expert Komal Nahta tweeted: Secret Superstar has super hit written all over it. Best Diwali gift to the beleaguered film industry."