Secret Superstar to Zoo: Content-Driven Films to Look Forward To

The year 2017 has seen many content-driven films being appreciated by critics as well as the audience at the box office. The low-budget, heartland films have struck a chord with the audience, regardless of their background. The audience has started appreciating content and themes over big production and names. Nine months into the year, as the sound of new year bells starts ringing in our ears, the upcoming low-budget, strong content films can leave a similar mark on the audience. Let's have a look upcoming films from which one can pin their hopes to:Milind Dhaimade's directorial debut Tu Hai Mera Sunday starring Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Rasika Dugal, Avinash Tiwary, Nakul Bhalla and Jay Upadhyay is a story set in Mumbai. It tells the tale of five friends who escape their daily routines and their individual problems to find solace in playing football every Sunday. The film premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and also had its Indian premiere at MAMI International Film Festival will be releasing on 6th October in India.Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz co-produced by Aanand L Rai starring Jimmy Shergill is based on the backdrop of boxing and is a film about sports politics. The film narrates the story of a boxer from Uttar Pradesh who falls in love with a Brahmin girl. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and will open the Mumbai Film Festival 2017.The Hungry is a 2017 Indian drama film directed by Bornila Chatterjee. It was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and is a modern adaptation of Titus Andronicus by William Shakespeare. The cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Tisca Chopra, Arjun Gupta, Neeraj Kabi, Sayani Gupta, Antonio Aakeel amongst others.<strong>Kadvi HawaKadvi Hawa (English: Dark Wind) is an upcomingfilm, directed by Nila Madhab Panda, and produced by Drishyam Film, Akshay Parija, and Nila Madhab Panda. The film is based on climate change. Kadvi Hawa is set to release on 24 November 2017. The film also got a Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards held on 7 April 2017.Ajji, the first Hindi film from Yoodlee Films is selected to compete for this year's Busan International Film Festival. It shows the world a dark twisted take on Red Riding Hood. It has a new cast and is a story about a grandmother's revenge on her granddaughter's attacker. The film has been directed by Devashish Makhija.Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s next production, which stars Shweta Tripathi, will have its world premiere at the Busan Film Festival (BIFF). The film, directed by Shlok Sharma, has been entirely shot on iPhone 6. Zoo is a story of a young teenager who blames herself for an accident that happened a few years ago and finds herself trapped in her house and world of drugs, to escape her emotions.Secret Superstar is an upcoming Indian musical drama film, written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film features Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Aamir Khan in lead roles, and tells the story of a child who aspires to be a singer. Secret Superstar is set to release on October 19.Maroon is a daring psychological thriller starring Manav Kaul and directed by a young man simply known as Pulkit. It tells a story about an insomniac university professor who fears as his wife has gone missing and is clueless resulting him driving Marooned in the house through the psychological traumas.