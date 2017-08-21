Bollywood actor Aamir Khan unveiled the first song of his much-awaited film Secret Superstar on Monday. And as expected, the song Mai Kaun Hoon which features the film’s lead Zaira Wasim is not only meant to be cherished, but also to be listened to on repeat.Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song’s lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir and sung by 16-year-old Meghna Mishra.Secret Superstar revolves around the life of a young girl (essayed by Aamir’s Dangal daughter Zaira) who wants to realize her dream of becoming a popular singer, but her father doesn’t approve of the idea. How she turns her dream into reality against all odds forms the heart of the story.The song features Zaira recording her first YouTube video. Since familial pressure dissuades her from revealing her name, she decides to croon with her identity hidden.Aamir who is known for doing films that are instrumental in changing mindsets essays the role of a popstar who guides Zaira’s character to live her dream.Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is slated to release this Diwali.