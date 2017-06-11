Selena Gomez Is Okay Going Public With Her Romance With The Weeknd
Images: Getty Images
Los Angeles: Singer-actress Selena Gomez says she is okay to go public with her romance with singer The Weeknd.
The 24-year-old was first linked to the Starboy singer in January when they were spotted smooching in Santa Monica.
In a radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Gomez said that she no longer wants to keep her love under wraps, reports dailymail.co.uk.
She said: "Because I've been doing this for so long, I don't feel like there's anything that I would want to … not necessarily hide, but I'm genuinely myself.
"I think it's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually. I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."
Gomez also spoke about the controversy surrounding her show "13 Reasons Why", which depicts teen suicide.
The star, who is an executive producer on the Netflix show, said: "The subject matter is a very complicated story to tell. It had this thriller, very dark, very weird kind of tone to it, and I think applying that and bringing it to a visual place is scary for people."
Gomez doesn't want to hide romance with The Weeknd
(02:42)
Los Angeles, June 11 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez says she is okay to go public with her romance with singer The Weeknd.
The 24-year-old was first linked to the Starboy singer in January when they were spotted smooching in Santa Monica.
In a radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Gomez said that she no longer wants to keep her love under wraps, reports dailymail.co.uk.
She said: "Because I've been doing this for so long, I don't feel like there's anything that I would want to … not necessarily hide, but I'm genuinely myself.
"I think it's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually. I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."
Gomez also spoke about the controversy surrounding her show 13 Reasons Why, which depicts teen suicide.
The star, who is an executive producer on the Netflix show, said: "The subject matter is a very complicated story to tell. It had this thriller, very dark, very weird kind of tone to it, and I think applying that and bringing it to a visual place is scary for people."
Live TV
Photogallery
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Congratulates Ravindra Jadeja on Becoming a Father
- Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Lost To Tanushree Dutta During Miss Universe 2004
- Paltan First Look: JP Dutta is Back With Another War-Drama
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Rains This Monsoon – Tips and Tricks
- Composure is the Key Word for Do-or-die Matches, Says Virat Kohli