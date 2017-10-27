Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber 'On Good Terms' Now
Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in summer, getting a kidney from her close friend, TV actress Francia Raisa.
Actress-singer Selena Gomez blows a kiss to photographers at the 3rd annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center on Monday, October 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Singers Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, who dated each other on and off between 2011 to 2014, are reportedly on good terms now following the formers kidney transplant.
"Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness. He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now," a source told usmagazine.com.
Gomez and Bieber "got back in touch recently through their friends and have seen each other at church", the source added.
