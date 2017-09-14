Selena Gomez Undergoes Kidney Transplant, Donor was Best Friend
The Instagram post includes a picture of Gomez and Raisa holding hands while lying side-by-side in hospital beds and another photo of a scar on Gomez's abdomen.
Gomez confirmed it in an Instagram post on Thursday that she has been somewhat out of the spotlight this summer because she was recovering from the procedure. The 25-year-old calls the transplant "what I needed to do for my overall health."
The post didn't reveal Gomez's current condition or say where or when the procedure took place. Gomez's publicist declined to release more information.
Gomez wrote "there aren't words to describe" how she can thank Raisa, who she says gave "the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney."
"I am incredibly blessed," she added.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
The 29-year-old Raisa is best known for her role on the ABC Family series "The Secret Life of the American Teenager." Raisa's publicist didn't immediately return a request for comment Thursday.
Gomez revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015 and took a break from her career last year to deal with anxiety, panic attacks and depression stemming from her battle with the disease. The disease causes fibrous tissue and inflammation of internal organs, skin rashes, and joint pain. It affects women nine times more than men. Organs affected by lupus include the kidneys, heart, and lungs.
Gomez got her start as a child actress before launching her music career. She appeared on "Barney and Friends" before breaking through as a teen star on the Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place." She has a massive following on social media. Her 126 million followers on Instagram are the most on the platform.
