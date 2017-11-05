Selena Quintanilla Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

: Queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, has received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.A ceremony was held in Hollywood, which was attended by stars like Eva Longoria and Edward James Olmos, who played Selena's father, Abraham, in a 1997 film about her life, reported People Magazine."It's beyond humbling to stand here on behalf of a person that I myself owe so much to," said Longoria."Growing up there was no reflection of me anywhere, not on TV, not in movies, not in music, and it was as if someone like me didn't exist in the American mainstream. That all changed when a bright, young singer named Selena came and changed the landscape of music entertainment," she added.Quintanilla carved out a niche for herself as a music and fashion icon in the late 20th century before she was fatally shot by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and former manager of her Selena Etc boutiques in 1995.Quintanilla released six LPs in her short lifetime, the last of which, Dreaming of You was released posthumously in 1995.