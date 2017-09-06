September Films to Watch Out For: Hollywood & Bollywood

After a pretty lackluster summer box-office for both Bollywood and Hollywood, things seem to be finally looking up for both the film industries. A spate of heavy-hitter releases are expected to help fills the theaters this coming holiday season and hopefully entertain the audiences in them as well. These are our picks for the films to look out for in the month of September.This crime biopic has Arjun Rampal playing real-life gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli who took over the dreaded Mumbai-based crime syndicate, 'Byculla Company', before crossing over to the other side of the polling booths.Stephen King's classic horror novel of an inter-dimensional being terrorizing a small American town gets a silver screen adaptation. IT is already a darling of the critics internationally, with most calling it a terrific but terrifying cinematic ride.After continuing to dominate headlines since the last several news cycles, Kangana Ranaut will continue under the spotlight with the release of her upcoming film, Simran. The crime-drama also stars Sohum Shah, Rupinder Nagra and Catherine Dyer, and is directed by Hansal Mehta.Based on Vince Flynn's bestselling book series featuring CIA agent Mitch Rapp, the film is an origin story traveling back to Rapp's days as a young college student, suddenly struck by tragedy. The film stars newcomer Dylan O'Brien and Taylor Kitsch, apart from Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Keaton.With a formidable starcast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yaghuvir Yadav and Rajkummar Rao as the titular Newton, the film is another film set in the rural milieu. It follows the travails of Newton, a junior government clerk assigned to election duty in the Naxal-controlled jungle belts of Chattisgarh.The much awaited return of Munna-bhai is with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi. Sanjay Dutt's comeback vehicle also stars Aditi Rao Hyadri and Shekhar Suman and is sure to be a weekend draw.Another eagerly awaited film is the sequel to the surprise 2014 hit, Kingsman: The Secret Service. Taron Egerton and Mark Strong return as agents of the secret ultra-government agency, this timn travelling across the pond to join forces with their American counterparts, The Statesmen, in Matthew Vaughn's spy action-comedy.After making waves at the 2017 Venice Film Festival, the cinematic retelling of the last years of Queen Victoria's reign, and her unusual relationship with an Indian clerk in her royal household, will hit our shores and screens this month. The film stars Judi Dench and Ali Fazal.David Dhawan returns with a sequel to his cult comedy after 20 years, this time with his son Varun Dhawan playing the double role of ne'er do well twins Raja and Prem. The film also stars Jaqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu.The cocaine wars of the 80s have seen a cinematic ressurgence of late, and continuing that trend is American Made. Tom Cruise stars as Barry Seal, the real-life CIA pilot turned drug runner for the Colombian cocaine cartels during those turbulent times (pun unintended).