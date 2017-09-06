Sequel of Angelina Jolie's Film Unbroken in Works
Unbroken: Path to Redemption, a sequel to Angelina Jolie's Film Unbroken will supposedly be produced by Matt Baer.
Los Angeles: A sequel to the 2014 war film Unbroken is in development from director Harold Cronk.
The follow-up, titled Unbroken: Path to Redemption will be produced by Matt Baer, who also backed the original film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Unbroken, about tortured World War II veteran Louis Zamperini, was directed by Angelina Jolie and featured Jack O'Connell as Zamperini, Miyavi as Mutsushiro Watanabe and Garrett Hedlund as John Fitzgerald.
The new film will explore the difficulty that the Olympian-turned-POW had in his private life after coming home.
The new film will explore the difficulty that the Olympian-turned-POW had in his private life after coming home.
