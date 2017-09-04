GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sex is Better with Age: Jane Fonda

Actress Jane Fonda says that she loves working on intimate scenes with Robert Redford for her new Netflix series Grace and Frankie.

IANS

Updated:September 4, 2017, 11:52 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Jane Fonda official
Los Angeles: Actress Jane Fonda says sex gets better with age because one gets "braver" about getting intimate.

The Barbarella star is glad that her new Netflix series Grace and Frankie gives a "cultural face to older women" and insists getting intimate is much better when you are older, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Talking about her character in the show, Fonda said: "I've had three lovers already in that series. I'm just so happy we're giving a cultural face to older women. (Sex is better) because, first of all, we're braver -- what the heck do we have to lose? So my skin sags - so does his."

At Venice Film Festival, the 79-year-old star says that she loves working on intimate scenes with Robert Redford.

"(I loved) that these films (Barefoot in the Park and Our Souls at Night) bookend our careers ... In Barefoot in the Park, we played that young love just getting married and now we've played old people's love -- and old people's sex... I live for sex scenes with him."
