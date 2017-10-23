Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda's Pallo Latke Is A Must-Have In Your Playlist This Wedding Season

2017 has indeed been an incredible year for Bollywood’s most versatile actor Rajkummar Rao. Rao, who has been successful in striking a balance between commercial and content-driven cinema, is back with yet another film. Having impressed everyone with his honest performance in Newton – India’s official entry to Oscars – he is now gearing up for his next – Shaadi Mei Zaroor Aana.The film’s new song Pallo Latke - a remixed version of the old track - is out and comes across as a peppy track you’d all want to groove to.Rajkummar took to his Twitter account today to share the news. “1 hour to go for #PalloLatke. #ShaadiMainZaroorAana @kriti_official #10NovRelease,” he tweeted.The film which has been directed by Ratna Sinha, and written by Kamal Pande has been shot in Lucknow and Allahabad. The film looks fresh not just because of its unique story, but also because of the fresh pairing - Rajkummar and Kriti Kharbanda.The film's story revolves around the lives of two middle-class people, Satyendra Mishra and Aarti Shukla, who would soon get married. But Satyendra is almost abandoned when Aarti decides to pursue her dreams.The story takes an interesting twist when the two meet each other after 5 years. Satyendra, who is now an IAS officer, has been assigned the case of framed PCS officer Aarti.